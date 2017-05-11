Chrissy Teigen Posted A Video Of The Dish She Eats Every Day & Sometimes Twice A Day

We’re no strangers to the concept of eating the same things on a regular basis. We recycle our favorite recipes over and over, and some of us hardly ever switch up what we eat for breakfast, except for those super special days when we’re lucky enough to go out for a nice brunch. An easy bowl of oatmeal, that simple go-to grilled chicken recipe, the emergency spoonful of peanut butter with chocolate chips we reach for nearly every night for dessert, these are all dishes we repeat because they’re delicious, satisfying, and don’t take a lot of work. As it turns out, Chrissy Teigen relatable celebrity, also likes to eat the same thing every day. However, the items we’re eating all the time look a lot less labor intensive than her favorite dish.
Refinery29 chatted with Chrissy last month, and during the interview, she revealed that she eats a whole branzino, made by her mom, every single night. She said, “I have one whole fish every night, covered in garlic and olive oil, stuffed with lemons and rosemary. And I eat it every single night. So I go, ‘Mom! Guess what time it is?’ And she gets all sad and she goes: 'Fish timeeee.' Cuz she knows she has to finely mince the garlic, which takes forever.” Yeah, that’s quite a departure from our routine turkey sandwiches that take about three minutes to make. This tidbit about one of our favorite celebrities stuck with us because it’s really quite unique.
Well, last night, Teigen treated us to a peek at what "Fish timeeee" really looks like with a video she posted to Twitter. In the video, the supermodel's mom delivers a large dish to Teigen, and sure enough, smack dab in the middle is a beautifully cooked whole fish.
As we speak. I was gonna say "keeps the doctor away" but no I got docs like every day pic.twitter.com/qRBzsJmxIG— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 10, 2017
In another tweet, the best-selling cookbook author confirmed that this is in fact her mom's branzino that she spoke of, and also admitted that she sometimes has it twice a day! That's a lot even for those of us who don't mind repeating meals. Though, it does look pretty damn enticing as far as we can tell from her post.
I have a garlic covered whole branzino a day. Sometimes two. I know. I can't stop. It's a problem. https://t.co/DbVqG9TqRJ— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 10, 2017
