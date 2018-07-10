How Will Ben Affleck's Tattoo Be Written Into This Joan Didion-Inspired Netflix Movie?

Movie star and The Boy With the Phoenix Tattoo Ben Affleck has a new gig. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck is set to star in The Last Thing He Wanted, Dee Rees' upcoming Netflix film based on Joan Didion's 1996 novel of the same name.
This will be the second Netflix film for Affleck, who can be seen in the streaming service's upcoming film Triple Frontier. It was photos from the preparation for this film that revealed Affleck's extra-large back tattoo was real and here to stay.
The novel The Last Thing He Wanted takes place on a small island off the coast of Costa Rica, and the movie is reportedly already filming in Puerto Rico, per THR. Basically, there's a chance we're going to see Affleck shirtless at some point in the movie, as his character will likely live an island-based life. So — has anyone hired a back double yet? Or is production just investing in ample amounts of Fenty's full coverage foundation?
Advertisement
While it's unclear just how big of a part (if any) Affleck's fascinating tat will play in the film, we can look forward to one locked-down co-star. The Last Thing He Wanted will be Affleck's first time working opposite Anne Hathaway, who is signed on to star in the film as well. The Ocean's 8 actress will reportedly play a journalist who moonlights as an arms dealer after she inherits a dangerous business opportunity from her late father.
Writer-director Rees, who penned the screenplay alongside Marco Villalobos, already knocked it out of the park once with a Netflix feature: the Sundance darling Mudbound. The film, which was based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Hillary Jordan, was nominated for four Academy Awards and solidified Rees' place as an A-list director. Maybe the team behind The Last Thing He Wanted should start clearing some mantle space, should this movie score a little gold statue of its own.
Unfortunately, there is currently no Academy Award for Best Concealed Back Tat.
Advertisement