Summer's Coolest Launches Are Bringing The Heat Wave To Your Makeup Bag

Every year, our favorite beauty brands kick off the start of summer by stocking shelves with pretty poppy-pink lipsticks, floral packaging, cool-toned cream blushes , and highlighters dripping in rose-gold shimmer. That fresh, breezy vibe fits perfectly for May and June... but with the current heat wave? Not so much. The air is stifling, spring's perennials are dead and drooping on the sidewalk, and the streets are hot enough to fry an egg — and summer's hot new look is bringing us a whole new color palette, too.