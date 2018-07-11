Summer's Coolest Launches Are Bringing The Heat Wave To Your Makeup Bag

Every year, our favorite beauty brands kick off the start of summer by stocking shelves with pretty poppy-pink lipsticks, floral packaging, cool-toned cream blushes, and highlighters dripping in rose-gold shimmer. That fresh, breezy vibe fits perfectly for May and June... but with the current heat wave? Not so much. The air is stifling, spring's perennials are dead and drooping on the sidewalk, and the streets are hot enough to fry an egg — and summer's hot new look is bringing us a whole new color palette, too.
To complement the rising temps, the go-to makeup of mid-July is all about incorporating bold fire-engine reds and vivid oranges — in other words, anything that reads "hot and spicy" just by looking at it.
We already know that Kylie Jenner is on board with plans to drop a summer 2018 makeup collection filled with copper- and tangerine-colored eyeshadows, shiny glosses, and bold matte lipsticks later this week, but there's even more fun to be had. Check out all the fiery nail polishes, lip shades, and shadow palettes you need to usher in those hot summer nights, ahead.