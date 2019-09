Say It With Art: Get Your Bae The Same Painting Prince Harry Gave Meghan Markle

The diptych, entitled Everyone Needs Somebody To Love (Celebration Edition ) is comprised of two square-shaped images; the left image features the phrase “Everybody Needs Somebody To Love” in a flourishing red script, and the right is a black stencil image of a young boy and girl walking hand in hand. It’s equal parts Mr. Brainwash ( Banksy’s rumored prank-protege and star of Exit Through The Gift Shop ), and Pinterest vision board — though that’s not a criticism. In contrast to these two artists, there is a softness to her work. Van Donna describes herself as a pop artist, but where Andy Warhol created pop art to commodify the ordinary, Van Donna uses its techniques to explore themes like romance and luxury. Her name is a portmanteau of Van Gogh and Madonna; her true identity is unknown.