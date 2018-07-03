Why Did Kim & Kanye Do This For Chicago But Not North & Saint?

A selfie Kim Kardashian posted with 6-month-old daughter Chicago West is so cute and full of sass that you may have missed the major reveal that the reality star put in the caption. We already knew that the mother would call her youngest daughter "Chi" for short, but the caption also included the name "Noel," suggesting that that's Chicago's middle name — but here's why that stands out.
First and foremost, Noel is Kim Kardashian's middle name, giving the cutest connection between the mother-daughter duo. However, Chicago appears to be the first Kardashian child to actually have a middle name — which, judging by Chi's initial birth certificate, was given to her after the fact.
Chi's siblings, Saint and North, don't have middle names (that we know of), so it's natural that we would wonder why this most recent addition to the family was given the honor of sharing one with her mother. However, if North's swag is any indication, she's doing just fine without one.
My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can’t believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl! P.S. Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!
