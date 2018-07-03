Why Did Kim & Kanye Do This For Chicago But Not North & Saint?

My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can’t believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl! P.S. Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!

