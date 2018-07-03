Why Did Kim & Kanye Do This For Chicago But Not North & Saint?

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Chesnot/WireImage.
A selfie Kim Kardashian posted with 6-month-old daughter Chicago West is so cute and full of sass that you may have missed the major reveal that the reality star put in the caption. We already knew that the mother would call her youngest daughter "Chi" for short, but the caption also included the name "Noel," suggesting that that's Chicago's middle name — but here's why that stands out.
First and foremost, Noel is Kim Kardashian's middle name, giving the cutest connection between the mother-daughter duo. However, Chicago appears to be the first Kardashian child to actually have a middle name — which, judging by Chi's initial birth certificate, was given to her after the fact.
? Chi ? Noel ?

Chi's siblings, Saint and North, don't have middle names (that we know of), so it's natural that we would wonder why this most recent addition to the family was given the honour of sharing one with her mother. However, if North's swag is any indication, she's doing just fine without one.
