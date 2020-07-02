Why Margot Robbie Is The Ultimate Summer Beauty Muse

With her dramatic transformations for Suicide Squad and I, Tonya, Margot Robbie has already established herself as the ultimate Hollywood beauty chameleon. Offscreen, the Aussie actress takes more subtle hair and makeup risks — be it a matte burgundy manicure styled out of season, or a swipe of bright-white eyeliner — churning out the kind of looks that feel like a dreamy July evening spent on a veranda with a chilled glass of rosé: chic summer perfection.
In honor of the star's 30th birthday, we've combed through a few of her most stunning appearances, from L.A. to Paris, to narrow down exactly what her go-to makeup artist Pati Dubroff, hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, and colorist Justin Anderson do to make her our forever beauty muse — especially come vacation season. Check out the best beauty tips we've stolen from the star, ahead.