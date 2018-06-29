John Legend Minces No Words When Asked About Sympathy For Sarah Huckabee Sanders

On Thursday night, TMZ stopped new parents John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen in Beverly Hills to ask if the public should be treating White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders more fairly. Huckabee Sanders was recently at the center of a debate regarding civility after being asked to leave the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia. Legend, who has been vocal about his disdain for the Trump administration and, specifically, its zero-tolerance immigration policy that has separated thousands of asylum-seeking children from their families, didn't hold back.
"Ask me, 'Should we be reuniting 2,000 kids with their families?' Ask me that," he shot back. "Yes, we should. I don't care about fucking Sarah Sanders. Reunite the fucking kids with their families, and then we'll talk about Sarah Sanders and her fucking dinners."
Advertisement
Earlier this month, Legend and Teigen donated $288,000 ($72,000 per family member) to the ACLU on Donald Trump's birthday. In a joint statement, the couple revealed that they hoped the money would go towards providing legal support for the thousands of migrant families separated and detained at the border.
TMZ also asked Legend if he had a comment on a speech Democratic representative Maxine Waters recently gave in Los Angeles that encouraged people to vocalize their concerns with GOP policies. "If you see anybody from that [Trump] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," she said.
Her comments riled up folks on both sides of the aisle who called for more "civility in politics." She's since received death threats.
Legend, however, defended Waters'. "Maxine is the OG, and she did a great job," he said. "She called 'em out, and she needed to."
Advertisement