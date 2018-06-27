Our obsession with Trader Joe's reaches its peak during the summer months, a time when the grocery chain releases batches of new seasonal creations and old cult-favorite goods. The most buzz-worthy of these anticipated product drops? Our warm weather kryptonite: cold brew. This year, the grocery chain tackled the pricey seasonal coffee trend with six different offerings — spanning from ready-to-drink cans to long-lasting bottles of concentrate — and each is the definition of a summer budget saver.
We purchased the store's entire lineup for $28.84, totaling nearly 32 cups of cold brew at under $1 per cup. When coffee shops charge up to $5 per cup, Trader Joe's is easily the undisputed champion of cold brew affordability. But, how do the different products stack up in terms of taste? To find out, we tried them all and then broke each option down according to type, taste, and how it's best served.
Are TJ's cheaper cold brew offerings worth saving over $100 a month on summer coffee supplies for serious sippers? Scroll ahead to find out.