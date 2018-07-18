Trader Joe's Is Now Offering Its Cheapest Cold Brew To Date

When it comes to cold brew, Trader Joe's has something for pretty much every kind of coffee drinker. The chain has ready-to-drink options, concentrates, cold brew in both cans and bottles, flavored choices, and even coffee cold brewed from organic beans. But what about those who seek the self-satisfaction that comes with brewing your own cup of coffee in the morning? With cold brew, that's often harder to find since the brewing process is a bit more difficult than with hot coffee. However, Trader Joe's just added another product to its cold brew lineup that's just for those self-sufficient folks. Cold Brew Coffee Bags are now hitting TJ's locations nationwide.
Trader Joe's is selling the Cold Brew Coffee Bags in resealable packages of four. The packages cost $5.99 each. With that price tag, this is not only TJ's most rewarding cold brew option, it's also the cheapest. When you do that math, you'll find that you'll be paying about 43 cents per serving with the Cold Brew Coffee Bags. That beats out what used to be the chain's most economical offering, the original Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, 12 servings which come out to around 66 cents each. Both of which are a whole lot cheaper than shelling out up to $5 at a local coffee shop.
Making the cold brew bags is as easy as steeping tea. To brew a batch, simply throw two of the Cold Brew Coffee Bags into 7 cups of cold water, and leave the pitcher in the refrigerator overnight. Two bags yield seven 8-ounce cups, so in the morning, there will be enough coffee to last a week. Plus, there's also the feeling of accomplishment from brewing it yourself.
Advertisement