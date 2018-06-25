What Happens When A Designer, Photographer, & Editor Collide? This Book

"We are great friends and work in a very, very intuitive manner," Deacon tells Refinery29 via email. "When we work it's not like I am a client saying, 'We have to have that bag or shoe.' The whole creative experience is more open from everyone’s perspective." In addition to works that many fans have already seen or tacked to their walls, GILESSØLVEKATIE features never-published shots with accompanying commentary. And because it was just the three of them, putting the book together was a lot easier than, say, a magazine. "Editorial is much more of a group decision," says Grand. "There were only so many images we had all worked on together."