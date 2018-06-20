The Kardashian Babies Have Finally Met

The moment we've all been waiting for has come: True, Chi, and Stormi — our new KarJenner overlords — have finally met.
Khloé Kardashian made her long-awaited return to Calabasas this past Sunday, bringing baby True and Tristan Thompson along with her. The new mom was met with a house full of balloons and welcome back gifts that included adorable cookies with True's face on them. Another wonderful surprise waiting for her at home: a reunion with her sisters and the chance to introduce her baby girl to cousins Stormi Webster and Chicago "Chi" West.
“It’s very good to have Khloé back. They came in town on Sunday and the whole family — we spaced it out so she wouldn’t be too overwhelmed,” Kim told Access Hollywood of the reunion, People reports. “First it was Kourtney and all of her kids, then me and all of my kids, then my mom, [then] Kylie,” she said, adding, “It was just like, everyone was just coming over to see the baby and wanting to introduce my kids to their new little cousin. So it was really good to see her and have her back.”
If they didn't film this sweet homecoming for the upcoming season of KUWTK, we are going to be so pissed. Can you imagine how adorable it must have been to have True surrounded by eight of her first cousins?
“I feel like Stormi and Chicago have so many photo shoots together, and we just text the pictures to Khloe of them sitting on the couch and we’re like, ‘Where you at, True? We’re waiting for you!’” Kim gushed during the interview. “Now that she can be in the mix, it’s going to be so much fun.”
While the baby cousins have been spending some quality bonding time together, Khloé and Thompson have been going out on dates around town. The two were seen having dinner at Nobu on Monday and at a Dave Chappell show alongside Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, People reports. The two were also seen getting a bite to eat at a McDonald's drive-through.
Stars, they're just like us.
