Kanye West, J. Cole & More Artists Share Condolences For Rapper XXXTentacion

On Monday, TMZ reported that rapper XXXTentacion (real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy) was shot and killed while out shopping for motorcycles in South Florida. He was 20 years old.
Onfroy began his music career on Soundcloud in 2014, when he uploaded a track "Vice City" to the hosting platform.
However, his personal life was rife with controversy. Even as the musician made his way into the mainstream, Onfroy, who was previously incarcerated for a separate offense, faced charges in Miami of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment. (Onfroy denied the charges.)
