It's The Royal Family's First Same-Sex Wedding

Mountbatten came out publicly in 2016. Prior to that, his wife Penny was one of the few people that knew the truth about his sexual orientation. The two were married for 16 years and have three daughters together. According to the interview with The Daily Mail, he came out to her as bisexual before they were married. The pair remain close. In fact, Penny is giving her former husband away at the wedding. “It makes me feel quite emotional. I’m really very touched,” she said of her role in the ceremony, which was originally their daughters’ idea.