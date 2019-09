It Just Got More Expensive To Sell On Etsy

In a blog post announcing the news, however, Kruti Patlel Goyal, Etsy’s general manager of seller services, maintained that the platform’s “commitment to investing in seller success has never been stronger.” And as a spokesperson for the company told Refinery29: “Etsy is only successful when our sellers are successful, and we are constantly listening to how we can better help them reach their goals. Sellers have been vocal about their desire for us to bring them more buyers and tools to run their businesses effectively. Our new subscription packages will better guide sellers through various stages of business growth. Additionally, our revised fee structure will enable us to make meaningful investments in key areas while remaining the best overall value for creative entrepreneurs.”