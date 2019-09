The "Chun-Li" rapper, who's rumored to be getting a pink Barbie tattoo, had Black Ink Crew Chicago's Ryan Henry bring his equipment to her studio during a session. She posted the whole process to Instagram Live and, at first, it was all fun and games: The rapper admitted that she was high, 2 Chainz came through, and everyone seemed to be having a blast. Minaj's laughter quickly subsided once that needle came out, though. That's when the haunting screams started. "Noooooo! Noooo! Noooo!" she cried, as her tattoo artist tries to console her. Granted, Minaj was getting her wrist inked, and that's a sensitive spot. But some fans thought she was slightly overreacting.