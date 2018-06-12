There's nothing subtle about Onika Tanya Maraj, otherwise known as Nicki Minaj. Her hair, her gowns, her fur, her cars, her ice, her... well, you get the picture. But when it comes to body art, Minaj is a little more low key. The Queen rapper only has one tattoo on her upper left bicep: a Chinese inscription that reads "God Is With Me Always." 19 years later, Minaj is choosing to experiment with more body art: a tattoo dedicated to her fans. She just might have forgotten her pain tolerance.
The "Chun-Li" rapper, who's rumoured to be getting a pink Barbie tattoo, had Black Ink Crew Chicago's Ryan Henry bring his equipment to her studio during a session. She posted the whole process to Instagram Live and, at first, it was all fun and games: The rapper admitted that she was high, 2 Chainz came through, and everyone seemed to be having a blast. Minaj's laughter quickly subsided once that needle came out, though. That's when the haunting screams started. "Noooooo! Noooo! Noooo!" she cried, as her tattoo artist tries to console her. Granted, Minaj was getting her wrist inked, and that's a sensitive spot. But some fans thought she was slightly overreacting.
Advertisement
"Why's Nicki screaming for the likkle bit tatt she got on her wrist," @eyedeekeh tweeted. "Omg. Nicki is the mosttttt dramatic when it comes to tattoos," @love_leighh agreed. But in Minaj's defense, she could barely handle her first one. "I was going to get it on the back of my neck," she told Billboard in 2010. "I told the guy to empty the ink out. I just want to see how the needle feels, and if it's going to hurt real bad. When he put that needle on that bone, I was like 'never.'"
Minaj ended the livestream before we could see the final results, but here's hoping that she went through with it. Knowing her, though, we're betting on it. A queen never lets her crown fall... or leaves her tattoo unfinished.
Advertisement