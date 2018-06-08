At this point, these characters are little more than shuttles for beautiful action sequences and love stories, so Sun’s insistence sounds more like Sense8 pointing out the diversity of the show. The show has gone to great lengths to portray people as "real." The movie upgrades this by allowing some of the characters to speak their native language. (In most episodes, all the characters speak English, even though they are ostensibly speaking their native languages when they are at home.) The movie also wields nudity, this time around, in a very “real” way. The female characters are frequently hanging out in just their underwear and a T-shirt, and, when Sun heads into the nightclub, she’s wearing track pants and a crop top, her stomach on full display. The nudity is rarely sexualized as much as it is essentialized: These women want to be comfortable, and — as many can attest — a T-shirt and a pair of underwear happens to be a prime outfit.