June Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The Month

Ah, June. That lovely time of year when the calendar officially flips from spring to summer, and the temperature climbs steadily. For some of us, that means seeking refuge in the dark with air conditioning, whether it be with the latest Netflix binge or one of this summer's mega blockbusters. For others, it means hitting the beach with a juicy beach read. To each her own, we say.
And that's not all. Summer also means catchy jams all striving to be crowned the song of the season. This year is no different, with new releases from the boy king of Toronto (Degrassi: The Next Generation star Aubrey Graham – aka Drake, he of the feud with Pusha-T) and Christina Aguilera, the genie who most definitely came out of the bottle.
If you're looking for your June pop culture fix, keep on clicking for the Refinery29 entertainment team's recommendations. You won't be led astray.