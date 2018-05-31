Gucci's Latest Collection Will Give You Goosebumps

“Alyscamps is a Roman cemetery, but it’s also not a cemetery, it was a promenade, it became a walk in the 1700s; it is hybridized, it does not look like a cemetery because it is and it isn’t. I like things that seem like something but are not,” #AlessandroMichele. Flames and fire divide the runway which features candles burning on iron candelabras for the #GucciCruise19 fashion show on the Promenade Des Alyscamps in Arles. The ancient site, where Roman citizens were buried, is the setting for the new collection showing live now on Gucci’s Instagram Stories.

A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on May 30, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT