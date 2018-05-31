These Pro-Approved Beauty Buys Are 50% Off At Macy's Right Now

When we imagine what goes on behind the scenes as a big department store selects items to go on sale, we picture a bunch of number crunchers working to improve the bottom line. But somebody at Macy’s must have swapped the usual suits out for a team of bonafide beauty junkies when curating its latest sale. The fragrance, makeup, and skin-care products on offer are exactly what we would pick if given the chance to slash prices by 50% and tell all of our friends.
Absent from this sale are off-trend eyeshadow colors or random creams we've never heard of; instead we’re treated to an Anastasia Beverly Hills palette that's been on our most-wanted list since it sold out at launch, plus a 15-pan MAC palette that contains everything anyone could need for work-friendly looks and a classic smoky eye. Also in the mix: a cult classic mascara and bronzer from Benefit, hero cleansers from Clinique and Origins, and more. Seriously: Every item is a banger — and it all starts today.
But before you click over to the site, a little fine print: Just a few items will go on sale per day over the next 10 days, with deals available for 24-hours only. See when our favorites from the all-star lineup will be half off, ahead.