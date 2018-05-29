Everything We Think We Know About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Honeymoon

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding has come and gone, leaving us with gorgeous photos and good feelings about the future of the British monarchy. But just because we no longer have to speculate about Markle's dress or who was deemed worthy enough to score an invitation to the event does not mean that our collective obsession with Markle and Harry's wedding rituals are over. Now, it's time to talk about something else: the Royal Honeymoon.
This is quite a tricky topic to discuss, as, unlike the actual wedding, the honeymoon is a much more private affair. If everyone knew that the royals were jetting off to, say, Bora Bora, the island would be filled with Suits fans and anglophiles before Markle had time to slip into a Queen-approved bathing suit.
So where is the honeymoon taking place? Right now, we just have speculations. According to TMZ, the newlyweds are heading to not Bora Bora, not Hawaii, not the Amalfi Coast, but... Alberta, Canada. Per the report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will stay at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, a "Canadian paradise" that was the location of 1954 Marilyn Monroe film River of No Return. According to Vanity Fair, however, who reached out to a spokesperson for the resort, the couple is not currently booked for a stay.
It's safe to say that, even if they were planning on vacationing in America's northern neighbor, it's not something that could be confirmed — that would, obviously, compromise the couple's safety. But if Alberta is not the spot, some think that maybe Africa could be: Harry took Markle on a pre-engagement trip to Botswana, so perhaps they would like to explore more of the continent post-nuptials. Conservation efforts in Africa is one of Harry's biggest charitable causes.
One thing we do know? That the honeymoon is happening soon. Per People, Kensington Palace spokesperson Jason Knauf confirmed the timeline:
"The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straightaway... They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding."
That event was, seemingly, Prince Charles' 70th birthday party. (They celebrated the event six months early.)
Wherever these royals are off to, we can't wait to see vacay pics.
