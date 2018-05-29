Story from Fashion

Twitter's Reaction To This Balenciaga T-Shirt Is Priceless

Natalie Gil
Balenciaga may be the most-searched brand of 2018 (thus far) and the fastest-growing Kering-owned label, but it's no stranger to being roundly parodied on the internet. Just last week, its branded lanyard caused uproar — and who could forget the time it sold an IKEA-esque tote bag for over $2,000 — but the latest Balenciaga item making the rounds online is the "T-shirt Shirt" from the fall 2018 men's collection, which looks as bizarre as its name suggests.
As you'll see in the tweets below, it's essentially a blue T-shirt with a checked blue button-up hanging off the front that can be worn in two ways — and hell, it better be considering it will set you back a cool $1,290. (There's also a "Double Shirt" available for the more formal occasions, which will run you $1,490.) While Balenciaga is known for pushing the boundaries of fashion, plenty of people believe the T-shirt Shirt and Double Shirt are a step too far, and have been having fun at the brand's expense online.
People are even getting crafty, and attempting to make their own remarkably convincing dupes for a fraction of the cost.
Twitter user Dian Onno was so bemused by the shirt that she started a Twitter thread featuring some of the label's most controversial items — to hilarious effect.
The top is certainly conceptual — and perhaps meant to inspire a new styling trick of some sort — but so is most of what Balenciaga sends down the runway. And that goes for other international brands who play with layering motifs, too, like Comme des Garçons, Gucci, sacai, and others. So, for that, we'll let Balenciaga's latest viral item slide. (The jury is still out on just why someone would want to wear two shirts in the dead of summer, but that's neither here nor there.)
