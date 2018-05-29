Balenciaga may be the most-searched brand of 2018 (thus far) and the fastest-growing Kering-owned label, but it's no stranger to being roundly parodied on the internet. Just last week, its branded lanyard caused uproar — and who could forget the time it sold an IKEA-esque tote bag for over $2,000 — but the latest Balenciaga item making the rounds online is the "T-shirt Shirt" from the fall 2018 men's collection, which looks as bizarre as its name suggests.
As you'll see in the tweets below, it's essentially a blue T-shirt with a checked blue button-up hanging off the front that can be worn in two ways — and hell, it better be considering it will set you back a cool $1,290. (There's also a "Double Shirt" available for the more formal occasions, which will run you $1,490.) While Balenciaga is known for pushing the boundaries of fashion, plenty of people believe the T-shirt Shirt and Double Shirt are a step too far, and have been having fun at the brand's expense online.
When you can’t choose between two favorite shirts: Double Shirt.— Dian Onno (@DianOnno) May 27, 2018
When the dresscode says smart casual so you turn up with your shirt sewn onto your T-shirt #Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/Gu0uSgTsIZ— S a M (@sammwmc) May 28, 2018
I need to see Rihanna in that @BALENCIAGA T-shirt shirt in order to decide whether or not it’s wearable.— Flora Marie Joseph (@aanstelmfmj) May 28, 2018
People are even getting crafty, and attempting to make their own remarkably convincing dupes for a fraction of the cost.
Hey @BALENCIAGA,— Mike (@AH_Mike) May 28, 2018
Twitter user Dian Onno was so bemused by the shirt that she started a Twitter thread featuring some of the label's most controversial items — to hilarious effect.
When you’re too rich to have an ordinary shopping bag. pic.twitter.com/C83AzafwEI— Dian Onno (@DianOnno) May 27, 2018
They ripped the bottom half of jeans from the guy on the right to make a double short-long denim pants for the guy on the left.— Dian Onno (@DianOnno) May 27, 2018
When you go to the laundry and ask for a “dry clean normal fit shirt” service. pic.twitter.com/yYo0Sw8Vca— Dian Onno (@DianOnno) May 27, 2018
The top is certainly conceptual — and perhaps meant to inspire a new styling trick of some sort — but so is most of what Balenciaga sends down the runway. And that goes for other international brands who play with layering motifs, too, like Comme des Garçons, Gucci, sacai, and others. So, for that, we'll let Balenciaga's latest viral item slide. (The jury is still out on just why someone would want to wear two shirts in the dead of summer, but that's neither here nor there.)
