The Online Reaction To This £935 Balenciaga Shirt Is Priceless

Natalie Gil
Balenciaga may be the most-searched brand of 2018 so far and the fastest-growing label owned by the global luxury group Kering, but it's no stranger to being roundly mocked on the internet. Just last week its branded lanyard caused uproar and who could forget its IKEA-esque tote bag which cost upwards of £1,300?
The latest item doing the rounds online? The fashion house's "T-Shirt Shirt" from its men's autumn 2018 collection, which looks as bizarre as its name suggests. To describe: it's a blue T-shirt with a checked blue shirt hanging off the front and can be worn in two ways, which is just as well considering it will set you back a cool £935. (There's also a "Double Shirt" available for the more formal occasions when you can't decide which look to go for.)
Balenciaga is known for pushing the boundaries of fashion, but plenty of people believe the T-Shirt Shirt and Double Shirt are a step too far and have been having fun at the brand's expense online.
People are even getting crafty, and attempting to make their own remarkably convincing dupes for a fraction of the cost.
Twitter user Dian Onno was so bemused by the shirt that she started a Twitter thread featuring some of the label's most controversial items – to hilarious effect.
