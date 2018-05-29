The Online Reaction To This £935 Balenciaga Shirt Is Priceless

Balenciaga may be the most-searched brand of 2018 so far and the fastest-growing label owned by the global luxury group Kering, but it's no stranger to being roundly mocked on the internet. Just last week its branded lanyard caused uproar and who could forget its IKEA-esque tote bag which cost upwards of £1,300?
The latest item doing the rounds online? The fashion house's "T-Shirt Shirt" from its men's autumn 2018 collection, which looks as bizarre as its name suggests. To describe: it's a blue T-shirt with a checked blue shirt hanging off the front and can be worn in two ways, which is just as well considering it will set you back a cool £935. (There's also a "Double Shirt" available for the more formal occasions when you can't decide which look to go for.)
When you can’t choose between two favorite shirts: Double Shirt.— Dian Onno (@DianOnno) May 27, 2018
Ps: wtf?? pic.twitter.com/yGzjjXxHbR
Balenciaga is known for pushing the boundaries of fashion, but plenty of people believe the T-Shirt Shirt and Double Shirt are a step too far and have been having fun at the brand's expense online.
LMAOOOOO bro what in the actual fuck pic.twitter.com/IsWSV0DMGD— mally mack (@MallyMack_) May 26, 2018
even the model knows balenciaga trippin with this shirt look at his face lmao https://t.co/GEWp8r0zPA— neal (@nealjayeller) May 27, 2018
When the dresscode says smart casual so you turn up with your shirt sewn onto your T-shirt #Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/Gu0uSgTsIZ— S a M (@sammwmc) May 28, 2018
I need to see Rihanna in that @BALENCIAGA T-shirt shirt in order to decide whether or not it’s wearable.— Flora Marie Joseph (@aanstelmfmj) May 28, 2018
I thought this Balenciaga shirt was a joke.— Troy Osinoff (@yo) May 27, 2018
...Its real and it's $1,290 pic.twitter.com/j0gwfmEaRS
Balenciaga really glued a shirt onto a t-shirt and called it a “t-shirt shirt” ?? AND IS SELLING IT FOR 1,300 ?? pic.twitter.com/jQNYav84RN— ⇧ (@RicoTheGiant) May 27, 2018
People are even getting crafty, and attempting to make their own remarkably convincing dupes for a fraction of the cost.
Hey @BALENCIAGA,— Mike (@AH_Mike) May 28, 2018
I just made my own Double Shirt and it didn't cost thousands of dollars! pic.twitter.com/8daWqAGy7C
Twitter user Dian Onno was so bemused by the shirt that she started a Twitter thread featuring some of the label's most controversial items – to hilarious effect.
When you’re too rich to have an ordinary shopping bag. pic.twitter.com/C83AzafwEI— Dian Onno (@DianOnno) May 27, 2018
This is from last year: When you’re too rich to have a typical Ikea bag.https://t.co/J0EvlELhdL— Dian Onno (@DianOnno) May 27, 2018
When you feel like a superhero and wear your undies on the outside.— Dian Onno (@DianOnno) May 27, 2018
Dear Thanos, snap your fingers please. pic.twitter.com/gtomMSAZZx
They ripped the bottom half of jeans from the guy on the right to make a double short-long denim pants for the guy on the left.— Dian Onno (@DianOnno) May 27, 2018
Neither of them look happy about it. I think the right-guy is secretly crying under the shades. pic.twitter.com/nTMpQQJ5fr
When you go to the laundry and ask for a “dry clean normal fit shirt” service. pic.twitter.com/yYo0Sw8Vca— Dian Onno (@DianOnno) May 27, 2018
