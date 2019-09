The best part of the show comes when she rolls out a couch to speak to her guest, who for this week is her fellow comedian and former co-worker, Amber Ruffin. It’s good because their chemistry is an A+ but also because the topic is how to talk to women who don’t want to have kids — a topic that is near and dear to my heart, because IT ME. In this segment, it feels like Wolf is actually exploring something that people don’t talk about and should be talking about more often. I love that their reasons for not wanting kids aren’t about the environment or money struggles, but all jokes. It illustrates the point: it doesn’t matter why a woman doesn’t want kids . She doesn’t have to have lofty goals or be making a sacrifice not to procreate, some of us just aren’t interested, and that’s FINE THANK YOU.