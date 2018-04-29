If You Liked Michelle Wolf's WHCD Speech, Good News! She's Coming To Netflix

Michelle Wolf took on the time-honored tradition of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last night. Her jokes were direct, clever, and spared no one. If this omnidirectional, make-fun-of-everyone humor is right up your alley, good news! Wolf is coming to laptops and living rooms everywhere with a weekly Netflix show called The Break, which promises to make fun of everyone and everything, and only be political when it wants to be.
The streaming service offered a sneak peek trailer of the comedian’s new sketch show, which aims to “take a break” from the seriousness of the news cycle, an area which Wolf is very familiar as a former writer for both Late Night with Seth Meyers and the Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Between her new show and the gig hosting the WHCD, it seems like her former boss Seth Meyers called it when he dubbed 2018 “The Year of the Wolf.”
“I wanted to do a joke-forward show, and that's how I pitched it. I try to do the same thing with my stand-up, where it's like, I don't like anybody. I'm going to make fun of every single person,” Wolf explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. “It's the South Park way where if you offend everyone, you offend no one.” According to the show’s press release, Wolf says we can “expect the types of jokes my former bosses would tell me we couldn’t do on TV.” While she hasn’t announced who will make guest appearances on her show, she said that guests will definitely be popping in to join her in sketches.
The series premieres on May 27 on Netflix, but if you can’t wait that long to enjoy the comedy stylings of Wolf, she also has an HBO special called Nice Lady.
