Nicki Minaj Says She’s Dating Eminem, & I Don’t Believe Her

Earlier this year, Minaj was rumored to be dating rapper Nas. I immediately sniffed this out as fake news. She never clearly confirmed the coupling herself. What she did do was appear on Ellen. When the host ambushed her with a question about Nas, she blushed, sang his praises, and then made a slick comment that she would be willing to make an exception to her year-long celibacy plan for the rap legend. I rolled my eyes. I didn’t simply doubt the legitimacy of their relationship because I hate the thought of him with anyone that isn’t me, though that was certainly part of it. The truth is that Nas and Minaj just didn’t seem equally yoked, and I wasn’t the only one who thought so. Based on Minaj’s relationships that we can confirm, neither Nas nor Eminem are guys I would expect to be up next in her queue.