Nicki Minaj Says She’s Dating Eminem & I Don’t Believe Her

I am a woman who trusts other women. I believe women when they share their experiences. I don’t play devil's advocate or dabble in empty scepticism when they tell me what has happened to them… unless said woman is Nicki Minaj, and the topic at hand is who she may or may not be dating. As of yesterday she has been romantically linked to yet another rapper, and I am already over it. Last night, someone commented on one of her Instagram posts asking if she was dating Eminem. Yes, the real Slim Shady.To the untrained eye, this seems like a very straightforward answer to a straightforward question. But the way I see it, things are never so simple with Nicki Minaj and her love life.