Nicki Minaj Responded To Rumors That She's Dating Nas

Nicki Minaj may be the queen of rap, but Ellen Degeneres is queen of catching guests off guard with personal questions. When the artist appeared on her show to talk about her music, Ellen turned the tables: She asked about Nicki's relationship with Nas. The "No Frauds" singer is rumored to be dating the rapper, and had quite the reaction when his name was brought up in relation to her breasts. (That will make sense in a moment.)
To the delight of the audience, Ellen brought up a rather revealing picture of Nicki at Paris Fashion Week in which one of her breasts was entirely out.
"It's a wonderful breast," DeGeneres told her. "Is that your favorite breast, the left one?"
"I love them both," she replied with a smile.
"And does Nas like both of them the same as well?" DeGeneres asked. This caused Nicki to full-on lose it, going red and covering her face. The audience went wild as Ellen pressed on.
"There's a rumor y'all are dating, and if it's true, I'm all for it," she said. "I love him so much—ever since 'One Mic.' That's where I first found him. He's fantastic and a really good guy."
Nicki, choosing her words carefully, finally got it together enough to respond.
"He's so dope," she said. "He's the king. He is the King of Queens, and I'd like to think I'm the Queen of Queens...I have a lot of respect for him. And, you know, he's kind of cute, too."
But does she mean King and Queen in the, uh, biblical sense? Apparently, the two do have sleepovers, but they keep it PG.
"I'm just chillin' right now. I'm celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men," she explained, jokingly. "I might make an exception to the rule for him, because he's so dope."
So while the rumors may not be completely true, they're not entirely off base. It looks like we've caught the rappers at the start of something new, and we can't wait to see where it goes.
