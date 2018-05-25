LoveVivier: Tales Of An Iconic French Shoe & The Women Who Wear Them

Let's be honest: There are a lot of explainers on "French Girl" style. We're guilty of penning a few ourselves, but hey, it's just that good. But when you get into the more granular details of what makes up the closets of French women — the trench coat, the cigarette jeans, the leather jacket — it makes you realize that fashion really is timeless. In addition to the hardback versions of the aforementioned stories you probably already own (you know, how to be a Parisian and how to dress like one), here's another to add to your library: #LoveVivier, a book on the iconic French shoe designer, Roger Vivier.
Published by Rizzoli, the book sees iconic French women of yesteryear (see: Brigitte Bardot, Catherine Deneuve, Jane Birkin — all of whom wore Vivier regularly throughout their careers) and global influencers and tastemakers of today (Ines de la Fressange, Leandra Medine Cohen, Refinery29's own co-founder and global editor-in-chief Christene Barberich) making the connection via personal mementos to exemplify just how eternal the accessories brand is. On its Instagram-inspired cover, the label's iconic buckle frames the hashtag #LoveVivier, which boasts more Vivier vignettes as told by lovers of the brand from all over the world.
Referred to as the "Fragonard of footwear," Roger Vivier is credited with modernizing the first stiletto heel in 1954 when he developed a thin rod of steel for his shoe designs. He'd go on to collaborate with Yves Saint Laurent and Christian Dior; his designs being worn by everyone from the Beatles to Queen Elizabeth II. It's no wonder Fressange describes Vivier in the book as "so Parisian, yet so universal." Click through the slideshow ahead to see a few street style snapshots from the book. If you're quenched for tips on how to pair a historical heel in the digital age, look no further than #LoveVivier.