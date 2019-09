LoveVivier: Tales Of An Iconic French Shoe & The Women Who Wear Them

Let's be honest: There are a lot of explainers on " French Girl " style. We're guilty of penning a few ourselves, but hey, it's just that good. But when you get into the more granular details of what makes up the closets of French women — the trench coat, the cigarette jeans, the leather jacket — it makes you realise that fashion really is timeless. In addition to the hardback versions of the aforementioned stories you probably already own (you know, how to be a Parisian and how to dress like one), here's another to add to your library: #LoveVivier , a book on the iconic French shoe designer, Roger Vivier.