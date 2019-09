For Trans Women, Sephora Is So Much More Than A Beauty Store

That community is what inspired the employees to launch Sephora’s new Bold Beauty For The Transgender Community , a series of intimate workshops that will take place at Sephora locations across the country. The curated lessons are designed specifically for trans people to feel even more comfortable with their look, including personalized skin care, color-correcting, and foundation and blush application techniques. The curriculum is spot on, because the brand was sure to ask its trans Cast Members what should be included. “I was definitely able to give my contribution as to what I thought we should do and what I thought we should talk about. They listened to us. If I had to plan it out [myself], I would've done it the same way,” Dominique says.