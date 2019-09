The Throwback Hair Transformation That Completely Changed Up My Look

Any naturalista who's gone for the big chop knows the exciting — and terrifying — feeling of starting from scratch... and then the inevitable grow-out phase that comes after. That's what Ryen Williams, a producer at Refinery29, is going through right now. "I've been cutting my hair since 2006, and even then, I still had a relaxer," Williams says. "Finally, I decided to go natural in 2010 and start fresh with a chop. Now, I just struggle with the middle stage. Instead of allowing it to grow, I would just go to my barber and have him cut it super short, then color it blonde."