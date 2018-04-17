The Throwback Hair Transformation That Completely Changed Up My Look

Though she's giving the scissors a break right now, Williams still finds comfort and inspiration in the stylist's chair. "I started going to the salon on Easter Sundays as a child because my mom wanted my hair to be laid," she recalls. "Other than that, I got my hair done right in the kitchen by my mom and had to hold my ears down. I didn't start going to a stylist on a regular basis until I was in middle school, because at that point, I didn't feel like the styles my mom did were cool anymore."