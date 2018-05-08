Why I Went From Natural Curls To Goddess Locs

Elleby's confidence didn't come easily. The Howard University graduate decided to go natural in college after years of relaxing. Like most naturalistas, she has three textures in her 'fro: 4a, 4b, and 4c. "I hate to admit it, but part of the reason I went natural is because I wanted those loose, defined curls instead of the coarser hair that is actually more true to my African roots," she says. "Thanks to celebrities like Solange, Viola Davis, and Jill Scott, I feel better about loving and embracing my hair the way it is. I try not to hit myself with the 'I wish my hair was longer' energy. I can now proudly say I love my hair."