Since then, I haven't given my hair much thought — that is, until Rossano Ferretti emailed me with an offer to try his famous "Method" haircut for free. The celebrity hairstylist, who reportedly counts Kate Middleton as a former client and rarely takes private appointments, has salons all over the world that specialize in his technique, which employs a custom set of scissors that texturize and remove extra weight from the hair. The catch? The service, also referred to as an "invisible cut," starts at $250 and has even been rumored to run up to $1,500 (if Ferretti is doing it) — a subject he doesn't like to talk about. "My method haircut is to respect the hair and how it falls," he says, explaining that this makes the cut more bespoke and ultimately, "priceless."