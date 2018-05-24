Journalist Ronan Farrow has opened up about his brother Moses' accusations of abuse against his mother, Mia Farrow, and sister Dylan Farrow, whom Moses claims was not abused by their father Woody Allen as Dylan alleges.
"Not worth saying much to dignify the repeated campaign to discredit my sister, often by attacking our mother," Ronan writes on Twitter.
"This happens every time Dylan speaks, so this is all I’ll offer: My mother did an extraordinary job raising us, and none of my siblings with whom I’ve spoken ever witnessed anything but love and care from a single mom who went through hell to keep her kids safe."
He adds:
"Our brother Moses said the same thing in statements dating back many years. After relentless legal scrutiny of my mother’s parenting — and efforts to discredit her — she was granted sole custody to protect us from Woody Allen. We all grew up with offers from him to speak out against our mother in exchange for support. (He made helping to pay for my college education contingent on turning against her and lying. I declined.) My sister's allegation is backed by a significant body of credible evidence, including physical and eyewitnesses to abuse. I hesitated to speak on this only because I didn't want to draw attention to a smear campaign that has been running since Dylan's pediatrician first called the police 30 years ago. I believe my sister."
All I’m going to say about efforts to deflect from my sister‘s allegations: pic.twitter.com/IRrj5fzMqV— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) May 24, 2018
This post was originally published on May 23, 2018.
On Wednesday, Moses Farrow, son of ex-partners Mia Farrow and Woody Allen, published a blog post in which he claims that the Rosemary's Baby actress was emotionally and physically abusive to him and his siblings.
Titled "A Son Speaks Out," Moses details alleged abuse in his mother's household, including one instance when, Moses alleges, Mia locked her now-deceased son Thaddeus in an outdoor shed overnight. Moses recalls another incident in which he was allegedly hit repeatedly by Mia after he chose to alter a new pair of jeans she gifted him.
Moses' essay comes as a response to allegations of sexual abuse against Allen. Moses' sister, Dylan Farrow, alleges that Allen, whom adopted both Moses and Dylan, molested her when she was a child. (Allen has vehemently denied the accusations.) Dylan has criticized supporters of the #MeToo and Time's Up movement for not condemning Allen the way it has men like Harvey Weinstein.
Moses opens his post with:
"I’m a very private person and not at all interested in public attention. But, given the incredibly inaccurate and misleading attacks on my father, Woody Allen, I feel that I can no longer stay silent as he continues to be condemned for a crime he did not commit. I was present for everything that transpired in our house before, during, and after the alleged event. Now that the public hysteria of earlier this year has died down a little and I have some hope that the truth can get a fair hearing, I want to share my story."
In his essay, Moses also claims that the events Dylan describes around her own alleged sexual abuse were not accurate.
Of the accusations of abuse against Mia, and of Moses' claims that the alleged abuse against her never occurred, Dylan gave this statement to People:
"[Moses' essay is] an attempt to deflect from a credible allegation made by an adult woman, by trying to impugn my mother who has only ever been supportive of me and my siblings. It’s easily disproven, contradicts years of his own statements, is beyond hurtful to me personally, and is part of a larger effort to discredit and distract from my assault... My brother is a troubled person. I’m so sorry he’s doing this."
Refinery29 has reached out to Woody Allen and Mia Farrow for comment.
