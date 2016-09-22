Mia Farrow has issued a statement expressing her grief over the death of her 27-year-old son, Thaddeus.
"We're devastated by the loss of Thaddeus, our beloved son and brother," she shared on Twitter. "He was a wonderful, courageous person who overcame so much hardship in his short life. We miss him. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and words of kindness. If you or someone you love needs help, or if you want to support a group doing life-saving work, please visit AFSP.org."
People reports that Thaddeus' death has been ruled a suicide. The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Center confirmed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the torso.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
"We're devastated by the loss of Thaddeus, our beloved son and brother," she shared on Twitter. "He was a wonderful, courageous person who overcame so much hardship in his short life. We miss him. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and words of kindness. If you or someone you love needs help, or if you want to support a group doing life-saving work, please visit AFSP.org."
People reports that Thaddeus' death has been ruled a suicide. The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Center confirmed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the torso.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
Advertisement
This article was originally published at 11:15 a.m.
Mia Farrow's 27-year-old son, Thaddeus Wilk Farrow, has died, People reports.
According to a police report, the young man was found in his vehicle Wednesday with a "life-threatening injury." He was pronounced dead at Danbury Hospital in Connecticut at 2:30 p.m.
It is unclear at this time what his exact injuries were, and Connecticut radio station WINY reports that an autopsy will be conducted. The aspiring police officer was paraplegic due to polio.
Farrow, who adopted Thaddeus in Calcutta, India, in 1994, has yet to make a statement about the death. Her journalist son, Ronan Farrow, has not yet commented, either.
A 2013 Vanity Fair profile of the actress featured this reflection about Thaddeus from his brother Isaiah.
"[He's] the hidden gem of the family," Isaiah shared. "He is such a hard worker."
We will update this story as more details emerge.
According to a police report, the young man was found in his vehicle Wednesday with a "life-threatening injury." He was pronounced dead at Danbury Hospital in Connecticut at 2:30 p.m.
It is unclear at this time what his exact injuries were, and Connecticut radio station WINY reports that an autopsy will be conducted. The aspiring police officer was paraplegic due to polio.
Farrow, who adopted Thaddeus in Calcutta, India, in 1994, has yet to make a statement about the death. Her journalist son, Ronan Farrow, has not yet commented, either.
A 2013 Vanity Fair profile of the actress featured this reflection about Thaddeus from his brother Isaiah.
"[He's] the hidden gem of the family," Isaiah shared. "He is such a hard worker."
We will update this story as more details emerge.
Advertisement