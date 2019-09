Courtney's 13 Reasons Why Ending Is A Huge Moment For Queer Women On TV

Although Lexa incited the revolution, queer women were primed for this kind of reaction. It only took one more senseless TV death to break them, because there had already been hundreds. Soon after Lexa's death on The 100, Autostraddle, a website that caters to queer women, complied a list of 195 dead lesbians and bisexual women on TV . Plenty of the deaths on that list happened many years ago, when LGBTQ+ people were lucky to see queer characters on TV at all, let alone have them survive for more than a few episodes. But, as much as LGBTQ+ representation on TV has gotten better , too many queer women characters still die for no good reason. Just in 2016, the same year of Lexa's untimely demise, Autostraddle counted 30 lesbian or bisexual women who died on TV. In 2017, there were 12.