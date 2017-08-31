We've seen it all before. A show gets praised for including a gay female character and a season later, they're dead. Pretty Little Liars and Vampire Diaries have both committed this television sin. With The Bold Type going all in on the relationship between Kat and Adena, the showrunner wants fans to rest assured that neither of them are going anywhere.
Kat and Adena – or Kadena, as fans have decided to call them – are having a rocky start to their relationship. First, Kat (Aisha Dee) was confused about her sexuality. Then, Adena (Nikohl Boosheri) went to Paris to get back together with her ex-girlfriend, and was almost deported from the United States when she returned. The relentless drama alone is enough to have fans concerned about the relationship, but with the trend of killing off gay characters so prevalent, should they also be worried about a funeral?
Advertisement
“Look, I set out to make this show because I wanted something people could watch and feel good about," she explained to Vulture. "You know, tune in for an hour and feel hopeful. So I promise you she will be okay.”
She went on: “And I also made a solemn promise that I will not kill lesbians off this show, because I know that’s a trope that gets a lot of negative attention. I promise! There will be lots of drama, but she will be okay."
So all Kadena fans and everyone who is tired of seeing lesbian characters used, then left for dead won't have to worry about that happening in The Bold Type. For a show that seeks to portray positive female relationships – romantic or not – killing off such an important character would be fatal in more ways than one.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement