When people are dreaming of having a wedding fit for a princess, are they really picturing what will go down during Saturday's Royal Wedding? Amy Schumer doesn't think so. In fact, the comedian said in an interview that she thinks having a wedding like Meghan Markle's "would suck." And we kind of see her point.
"Your wedding, everyone says, 'It’s your day,' " Schumer told Australian radio show “Fitzy and Wippa.” "She’s like, 'No, it’s not.' She has to meet all these foreign dignitaries she’s never met before. It’s so much pressure. Can you imagine having a worse wedding?"
The royal protocol is a little much, she said. "It's like the Westminster Dog Show. It’s all pomp and circumstance."
Bear in mind when you hear this opinion that Schumer's own wedding was the exact opposite. Her wedding to chef Chris Fischer in February was a very private, surprise event on a beach in Malibu. Comedian John Early officiated it in his Vicky character, and the vows were funny. Plus, it looks like Schumer's close friends, including famous folks like Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Larry David, were able to let their hair down.
"All my friends were high and drunk at my wedding," Schumer told Fitzy and Wippa, with some pity for Markle.
While there is some logic to Schumer's lament, we're not feeling quite as sorry for Markle. She is getting to invite many of her close friends, including her Suits co-stars. Also, for all the drama about Markle’s father not being able to walk her down the aisle due to his "health," it must also be kind of nice to have the excuse of royal protocol when you want to explain why you can't possibly invite certain relatives or frenemies you'd just rather not have ruining your big day.
Another point to consider: This is Markle's second wedding. She already got to have the wild party wedding on the beach when she married Trevor Engelston in Jamaica in 2011. This time around, she's probably more thrilled about whom she's married than how she's doing it — regardless of how excited some of us might be about this weekend.
