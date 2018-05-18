And with that, the thrilling will-they-or-won't-they narrative surround Meghan Markle and her father Thomas Markle came to a close. Kensington Palace announced Friday morning that Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, would be walking Meghan down the aisle Saturday morning.
"Ms Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day," the palace said in a statement released on Twitter. "The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the Royal Family in this way."
Meghan previously planned to have her father Thomas Markle "give her away," as it goes, but her father suffered chest pain earlier this week. After being hospitalized, he told TMZ that he wouldn't be attending the wedding. Yesterday, days before the wedding, Meghan provided her own statement confirming he wouldn't be in attendance.
"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," the statement reads. (It came directly from Meghan, not from Kensington Palace, as most statements do.)
Earlier this week, Meghan also revealed her bridal party, which includes 10 royal children and Meghan's good friend, Jessica Mulroney.
