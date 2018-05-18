We Predict That Meghan Markle Will Wear These Bridal Trends Tomorrow

Some of us will be up and alert at 4 a.m. EST to catch a glimpse of Meghan Markle in all her bridal glory. Others will likely catch the highlights while hungover at brunch closer to noon. Either way, you can't deny that the excitement is palpable — and the predictions about Markle's beauty are just as frenzied. Will she wear her hair down or will she do a bun? Will she go with a red lip? What about her Orgasm blush?!