Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Bella Hadid Learning How To Smile?

Thanks to Hadid's sister Gigi, we're getting the skinny on why Bella's gotten the reputation for being a total Zoolander. You know, a model with only one move. Hers being a look that is so not smiling. "I never go a day without smiling," Hadid told her elder sister for Harper's Bazaar. "People always say I have the same facial expressions. But what they don’t realize is that for a long time I looked that way because photographers on set would direct me to look 'bored' or 'very nonchalant.' But it isn’t necessarily the way I really am.”