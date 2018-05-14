Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Bella Hadid Learning How To Smile?

For those that think a smile is just a frown turned upside down, you better think again. There's a lot of skill that goes into properly flashing those pearly whites and Bella Hadid is learning this the hard way. It seems that everyone is obsessed with Hadid's smile, or should I say, lack thereof. But don't worry, Hadid is speaking out about being perceived as a non-smiler.
Thanks to Hadid's sister Gigi, we're getting the skinny on why Bella's gotten the reputation for being a total Zoolander. You know, a model with only one move. Hers being a look that is so not smiling. "I never go a day without smiling," Hadid told her elder sister for Harper's Bazaar. "People always say I have the same facial expressions. But what they don’t realize is that for a long time I looked that way because photographers on set would direct me to look 'bored' or 'very nonchalant.' But it isn’t necessarily the way I really am.”
It's true, she's been known to flash a smile on her own Instagram. If you need proof, just look here where she's fully enjoying her Magnum ice cream bar. Good thing, too, since she's now the face of the brand.
And here where she got to see a cherry blossom for the first time. She looks pretty happy, right?
Look! Here she is showing off a coy smile, but still a smile nonetheless.
To be honest, it's not actually that easy to find a photo of Hadid smiling, but that's because she's never been a fan of her smile. She told InStyle, “I was always really self-conscious of myself and I didn't like my smile. I thought I had a crooked smile my whole life.”
That's how not-smiling became her signature look. “When I started modeling, it was such an intense force that I guess I just didn't smile and I didn't want to, and then it became a thing that I didn’t smile,” she says. “I just wasn't really feeling well and I didn’t like my smile.”
But, those days are over. Hadid swears she's going to start putting on a happy face for the camera. “Now, I smile so much more, because I'm so much more in my power and finally centered,” she told InStyle.
This is the new Hadid, the smiley-faced, not at all bored Hadid. It's the end of an era, but at least Hadid has something to smile about. You know, her health (now that she's feeling better from her long struggle with Lyme disease), her career, or maybe, the fact that she's back kissing her ex The Weeknd. So many things really.
