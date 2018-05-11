After this introductory conversation, the miniseries hits all the necessary points of its source material, giving us the airy tale of how four girls become women in the changing 19th century. As one would guess, it’s a story filled with societal pressures, religion, striving, and, thankfully, lots of warmth too. Jo and Theodore “Laurie” Laurence (Jonah Hauer-King) meet and create a semi-platonic relationship for the ages. The one-sided love affair has all the heart expected, and all the inevitable failings as well. The Marches suffer their many anxieties and tragedies, as the realities of both the Civil War and the general shortcomings of 1800s medicine hang over the series. And, of course, there are the triumphs and lovely little familial moments fans of the novel have come to expect from Little Women in all its many forms.