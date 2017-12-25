The best coming-of-age stories are the ones that people can still relate to long after they've, well, come of age. Jo has always been the heroine of Little Women — indeed, Alcott based the character on herself, with her own sisters inspiring Meg, Beth, and Amy — but, with three hour-long episodes at her disposal, Thomas takes the time to flesh out the other March women. Meg (Willa Fitzgerald) is made more human as she wrestles with responsibility and class divides. Jo is fearless, but also awkward, unrefined, and prone to mistakes. Beth (Annes Elwy) isn't just supernaturally sweet; she's plagued by severe anxiety. Amy's (Kathryn Newton) haughty veneer masks a number of insecurities. It's all so familiar, not because we know this story back to front, but because so many of us have experienced these same growing pains.