As we enter the premium cable series, it’s 1905, and and Helen Schlegel (Philippa Coulthard) is driven back home to London after a calamity of a countryside visit with the extremely rich Wilcox family. While the Schlegels clearly have money — Helen, her older sister Margaret (Hayley Atwell), and brother Tibby ( The Eng Of The F***ing World’s Alex Lawther ) never work a day in their lives, yet live in a sprawling townhouse — they don’t have Wilcox money. The Wilcoxes are the kind of deeply British capitalists who have such a booming “rubber business” in Africa one of the sons needs to live there full time. They’re also the kinds of capitalists who own a massive estate called Howards End. The half-German, adult orphan Schlegels, on the other hand, are the type of rich people who frequent “ghastly” restaurants, to quote Tibby, speak to those less fortunate than them, and spend most of their time either playing their single grand piano or having long-winded conversations about Ideas-With-A-Capital-I.