Given precedent, this behavior seems very anti-Lara. In fact, Lara is so radically different that I’m compelled to think the Billions writers' room tore up the scripts for the past two seasons, and decided to start over without anyone noticing (but we’re noticing). Lara 2.0 wears business casual clothing, and her sentences are all dipped in an uncharacteristic layer of bitterness. Never, in the past two seasons, would you hear L ara chide the size of another hedge fund manager’s personal jet , and say, "I wouldn't be caught dead in that fuckin' sardine can!” Never would she look into Bobby’s eyes and say severely, “The money, Bobby. Don’t fucking lose it.” After all, this is the woman who once chose not to run away with the Axelrod fortune when the Feds were coming after her husband; she was the one who chose to stay in Connecticut, and live a riskier, but less cowardly, life.