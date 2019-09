These idea dinners are an actual feature of a hedge-fund manager’s social schedule. In an interview with Market Watch, Bruce Goldfarb, founder and CEO of Okapi Partners, said that Billions’ idea dinner scene resonated with him. “The ‘idea dinner’ had a very real feel to me based on ones I’ve attended and descriptions from clients who have been at them,”. “Billions captures the ‘friends and frenemies’ behavioral element of those dinners and it feels real how they look for everything to be particular in a private room.”