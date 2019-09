So I wondered how Billions, this show that saps our institutions for exhilarating melodrama, would incorporate the Donald Trump presidency. Would Trump be the president in the Billions universe, or would Billions overlook Trump entirely and veer off into a true alternate reality? Would we see a shot of Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) on election night, staring blankly at the TV , dreading going to work the next day? Would we see Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis) gossiping about the one time he met Donald Trump in the bathroom of an expensive restaurant? Would we see Wags hungrily anticipating the reversal of Dodd-Frank Wall Street reforms?