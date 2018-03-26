Trump is never once named, but his presence (or the threat of his presence) comes up in the very first scene. Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giammatti) is meeting with the new sheriff (quite literally; he’s wearing a cowboy hat) in Washington. Attorney General Waylon Jeffcoat (Clancy Brown), an obvious nod to Jeff Sessions, has arrived to tell Rhoades that he’s safe — he’s not losing his job, like many other attorney generals are. With his legs kicked up on the desk, Jeffcoat recommends Rhoades change the focus of his investigations to align with the new administration’s focus.