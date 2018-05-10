The Most F-ed Up Movie Of The Year Is Ruining Mother's Day

A teaser for Toni Collette's bone-chilling movie Hereditary proves that it is not the feel-good family movie of the year... but it is very much about family.
Mother's Day is just around the corner, and the new horror film Hereditary wants to make sure all the moms in your life have as unsettling a day as possible. The film hits theaters on June 8, but it has just released a new mom-centric teaser which shows Collette's character and her family in a series of very bad situations.
Collette portrays Annie Graham, matriarch of a family going through some stuff. Her own mother has died, but that doesn't quite explain her daughter Charlie's (Milly Shapiro) strange behavior... like, erm, cutting off a pigeon's head.
It also doesn't explain the strange visions Annie is having where she is literally on fire, or where those very creepy, very realistic dolls are coming from.
"This Mother's Day, thank the moms for all their sacrifices," the video teases.
Yeah... no one said Hereditary's new promo was very pleasant. It even packs an emotional gut-punch, in case the pigeon beheading was too soft for you.
"I never wanted to be your mother," Annie tells her son Peter (Alex Wolff), before clasping her hands around her mouth in shock.
Hereditary is just one of several highly-anticipated horror films headed our way. Get Out director Jordan Peele just announced his follow-up flick, titled Us, which will potentially star Elisabeth Moss and Lupita Nyong'o. There's also the upcoming remake of Dario Argento's 1977 film Suspiria, which features a scene so sickening, some viewers who received a sneak peek at Cinema Con fought the strong urge to vomit.
If mom is a horror fan, seeing Hereditary together when it hits theaters June 8 will surely be a great bonding experience. If not, well, you may want to keep her from viewing the below trailer... it ain't pretty.
